OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Acquires $125,500.00 in Stock

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,143,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,354,627.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, August 26th, Brian Choi bought 5,275 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $66,676.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Brian Choi bought 21,949 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $264,485.45.

On Thursday, August 4th, Brian Choi acquired 5,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $58,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Brian Choi bought 57 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $641.25.

On Monday, June 13th, Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $11.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.63.

OP Bancorp Increases Dividend

OP Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:OPBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 36.33%. Equities analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OP Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 41.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 124,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

About OP Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.