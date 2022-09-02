Oppenheimer Cuts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $65.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $197.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $63.00 to $67.33 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.33 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.65.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,991 shares of company stock worth $1,208,908. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Nasdaq by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

