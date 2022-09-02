OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Down 3.3%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.06 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.22). 118,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 213,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.13 ($0.23).

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.33 million and a P/E ratio of 257.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

