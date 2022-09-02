Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $75.85. 407,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,366. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $202.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

