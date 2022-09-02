Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lessened by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,330,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Oracle by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 128,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 37,233 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 628.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 311,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 268,672 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01. The stock has a market cap of $200.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

