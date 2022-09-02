Oribel Capital Management LP Has $753,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Shares of MSGS traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.88. 1,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,579. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day moving average is $163.30. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $145.41 and a 1-year high of $203.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $1.40. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

