Oribel Capital Management LP Invests $1.97 Million in ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,473,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth I in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ScION Tech Growth I by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

ScION Tech Growth I Price Performance

SCOA stock remained flat at $9.94 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,514. ScION Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

About ScION Tech Growth I

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

