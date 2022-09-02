Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases 33,400 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Alight worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alight by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALIT traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

