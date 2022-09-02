Oribel Capital Management LP Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Oribel Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451,700 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $63.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,136,780. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.70.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.