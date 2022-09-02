Oribel Capital Management LP Sells 22,100 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oribel Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 314.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.69.

Expedia Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,006. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.