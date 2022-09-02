Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

OESX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

OESX stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 million, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.98. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 226,172 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,158,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 219,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,772,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 187,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

