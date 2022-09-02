Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Trading Up ∞

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) shares were up ∞ during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 61,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 113,555 shares.
OLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.40.
Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.
