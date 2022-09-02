Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Sunday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Orora’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

Orora Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Orora

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

