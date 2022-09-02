Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Sunday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Orora’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
Orora Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.17.
About Orora
