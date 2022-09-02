Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.54

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 189858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Osino Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

