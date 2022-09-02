Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS.
Oxford Industries Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of OXM opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.02. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.52.
Oxford Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.
Several brokerages recently commented on OXM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.
Oxford Industries Company Profile
Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.
