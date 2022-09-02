Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of OXM opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.02. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

