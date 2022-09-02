Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.85-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.85-10.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.60.

Shares of OXM traded down $9.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.89. The company had a trading volume of 865,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,639. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.52. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

