PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PD opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at $21,109,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at $21,109,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $37,413.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 451,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,010,317.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 755.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 43.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

