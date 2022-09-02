PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.
PagerDuty Stock Performance
Shares of PD opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33.
Insider Activity
In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $411,003.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,681,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PagerDuty
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $143,174,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,994,000 after acquiring an additional 626,823 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,265,000 after acquiring an additional 615,438 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,866,000 after acquiring an additional 456,791 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
