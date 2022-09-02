Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. 1,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 46,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.