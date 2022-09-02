Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 1,252.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,222 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $15,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $163.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.51. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.