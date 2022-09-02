Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $14,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMN opened at $100.85 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.26.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

