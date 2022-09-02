Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,050 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Fabrinet worth $22,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 184,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,833.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 130,299 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $8,650,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $6,018,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN opened at $99.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average is $94.17. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.60.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.