Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 130,060 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 6,158.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,060 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $19,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Masimo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Masimo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MASI opened at $146.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.58. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10.
Several equities analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
