Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 164,635 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 138.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,640 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,635 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $25,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

CTSH stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.69. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

