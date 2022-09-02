Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 444,126 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 1,250.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,126 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Commercial Metals worth $19,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 178.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after acquiring an additional 967,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 86.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

