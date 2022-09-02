Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $14.14 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 5,200.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,905 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Ryder System worth $14,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ryder System by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 356.1% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $2,131,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 75,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryder System Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Ryder System stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.