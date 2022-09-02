Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $14.22 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,628 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $14,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 54.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.6% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $183.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.62 and its 200-day moving average is $185.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.33.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

