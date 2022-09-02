Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $16.91 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,691 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $16,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

