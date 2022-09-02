Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $17.81 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 124,560 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $17,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $114.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.