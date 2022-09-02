Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $21.93 Million Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Tenable worth $21,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tenable by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $9,457,000. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $572,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Shares of TENB opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,925 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,011. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

