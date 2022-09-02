Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8,487.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,362 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Teradyne worth $24,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 20.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $82.78 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

