Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $23.07 Million in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 453,149 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,070,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Performance Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $49.24 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,330 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

