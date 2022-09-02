Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $23.07 Million in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 453,149 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,070,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Performance Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $308,517,000 after purchasing an additional 742,073 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,292,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $167,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545,787 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $116,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,321 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,508,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $115,086,000 after purchasing an additional 425,029 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449,510 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $124,705,000 after purchasing an additional 284,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.66. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,330. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

