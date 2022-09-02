Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,074 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Avery Dennison worth $19,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $185.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

