Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 37,231 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,231 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $15,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average is $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $77.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,392. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

