Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 375,809 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 4,020.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 375,809 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $14,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of X. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 168,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 37,748 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $3,616,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Trading Down 6.1 %

X opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on X shares. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

