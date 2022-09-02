Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 1,252.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,222 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Acuity Brands worth $15,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $163.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.51.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

