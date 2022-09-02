Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,628 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,628 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $14,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $183.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

