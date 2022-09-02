Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 189,818 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189,818 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Steel Dynamics worth $21,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

