Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells $15,024.00 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $15,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,056,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,982,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $331,421.04.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,500.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $976,000.00.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Paragon 28 stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $25.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the second quarter worth about $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 1,205.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

