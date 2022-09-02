Paralink Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $405,349.00 (PARA)

Paralink Network (PARA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Paralink Network has a total market cap of $405,349.00 and $35,479.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paralink Network has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Paralink Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00027067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00284325 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001125 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000819 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002445 BTC.

About Paralink Network

Paralink Network (CRYPTO:PARA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Paralink Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,266,217 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork.

Paralink Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ParanoiaCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm, the same one used by Litecoin. Users can mine this currency using any Scrypt ASIC. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paralink Network directly using U.S. dollars.

