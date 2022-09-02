Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after buying an additional 88,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,523,000 after purchasing an additional 117,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $720,070,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,046,000 after purchasing an additional 67,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $267.65 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

