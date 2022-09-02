Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCO. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $26.09. 1,968,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,065. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Patterson Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Patterson Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.