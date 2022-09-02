Pendle (PENDLE) Price Hits $0.0629 on Exchanges

Pendle (PENDLE) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $10.39 million and approximately $335,601.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,728.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,738.98 or 0.13542256 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00818365 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015633 BTC.
Pendle Coin Profile
Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,048,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.
Pendle Coin Trading
