Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Peoplein’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

Peoplein Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Peoplein alerts:

About Peoplein

(Get Rating)

Read More

Peoplein Limited, a workforce management and staffing company, provides contracted staffing and human resources outsourcing services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers recruiting, on-boarding, rostering, timesheet management, payroll, and workplace health and safety management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoplein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoplein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.