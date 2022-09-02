Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $46.61. 164,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,301,693. The firm has a market cap of $261.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

