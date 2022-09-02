PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of ISD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 51,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,900. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

Institutional Trading of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $752,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

