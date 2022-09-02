PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of ISD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 51,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,900. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $16.66.
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
