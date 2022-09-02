Phantasma (SOUL) Price Hits $0.24

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $25.42 million and $257,752.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,850.21 or 0.99795288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00062798 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024347 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars.

