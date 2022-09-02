Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 372.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

