PHSC (LON:PHSC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.44

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.44 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.25). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.25), with a volume of 12,294 shares trading hands.

PHSC Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PHSC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

